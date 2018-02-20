BRIEF-Russia's En+ Group says board to discuss management appointments on Feb 22

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group, which manages businessman Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, says:

* Notes recent media speculation regarding potential changes to the Chief Executive Officer and the President of the company;

* The company wishes to clarify that to date, the Board of Directors of the Company has not formally considered or discussed any such issue and no changes to the CEO or the President have been made;

* The next meeting of the board is scheduled for Feb. 22 for the purpose of considering a number of matters, including, among others, certain management appointments;

* The company will make any further announcements as and when required;

* Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday that Deripaska plans to step down as the president of the two companies he controls - aluminium giant Rusal and En+ Group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)