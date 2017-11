Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group says:

* Its interim dividend per share and per Global Depository Receipt will amount to $0.21875;

* Its Board of Directors approved and announced the interim dividend on October 20, the dividend record date is November 30;

* The total dividend payout amounts to $125 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Polina Nikolskaya)