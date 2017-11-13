BRIEF-Russia's Etalon declares H1 divs, updates management structure

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Etalon Group Plc says:

* The ‍board of directors declared an interim dividend for H1 2017 of 4 U.S. cents per ordinary share/GDR.

* The proposed payment represents 58 percent of Etalon Group’s consolidated net profit for the period.

* The ex-dividend date for holders of company’s GDRs was set for Nov. 16, 2017; the record date for Nov. 17, 2017.

* The dividends are to be paid on Dec. 13, 2017.

* The board also decided to appoint Dmitry Kashinskiy as First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the company.

* Dmitry has also been appointed as the Chairman of Etalon Group’s newly-created management board.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)