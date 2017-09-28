FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Etalon posts 1.2 bln rouble net profit in H1
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 28, 2017 / 6:41 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Russia's Etalon posts 1.2 bln rouble net profit in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Etalon Group says:

* H1 net profit at 1.2 billion roubles ($20.6 million);

* H1 EBITDA at 2.3 bln roubles, up 33 pct y/y;

* H1 revenue at 24.2 bln roubles, up 22 pct y/y;

* Net debt as of June 30 was 9.5 bln roubles, with net debt/ltm EBITDA stable at 1.2x;

* The board will in November decide on an interim dividend based on the recently upgraded payout ratio target of 40-70 pct of net profit. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.3015 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.