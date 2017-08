July 17 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Etalon Group Ltd says:

* Q2 new contract sales at 11.35 billion roubles ($191.60 million) versus 10.28 billion roubles a year earlier;

* Q2 cash collections at 9.3 billion roubles, flat y/y;

* Expects further acceleration in sales, with majority of 2017 launches taking place in H2. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.2383 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)