March 5 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Etalon Group Plc said on Monday:

* The company plans to launch up to 700,000 square metres of net saleable area (NSA) in 2018.

* Etalon Group expects that declining mortgage rates and government programmes would give the firm an opportunity to increase its market shares in Moscow and St Petersburg, Viacheslav Zarenkov, the firm's president, said.