BRIEF-Russia's Evraz Q3 crude steel output up 5.9 pct q/q

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Evraz says:

* Consolidated crude steel output rose by 5.9 pct quarter-on-quarter to 3.5 million tonnes in Q3 2017 due to completion of capital repairs at Evraz DMZ’ oxygen-converter plant and the ramp-up of Evraz Regina after the planned outage;

* A year ago, Evraz said its consolidated crude steel output was at 3.4 million tonnes in Q3 2016;

* Consolidated raw coking coal output in Q3 2017 was in line with Q2 2017;

* In Q4 2017, Evraz expects output of pig iron and crude steel in Russia and Kazakhstan to increase slightly quarter-on-quarter as no significant repairs are planned;

* In North America, Evraz expects crude steel volumes to pick up slightly, tubular and railway products volumes to grow by 5-10 pct, construction products to remain essentially unchanged, and flat rolled products to fall by 5-10 pct in Q4;

* Evraz also expects its raw coal production to drop in Q4 due to scheduled longwall repositioning at the Alardinskaya and Uskovskaya mines. This should be partially offset by higher output at the Raspadskaya and Raspadskaya-Koksovaya mines.