January 18, 2018 / 7:24 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's Evraz Q4 crude steel output stable q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer Evraz says:

* Q4 consolidated crude steel output was stable quarter on quarter at 3.5 million tonnes, with output expected to rise slightly in Q1 2018.

* Steel output in 2017 rose 3.8 percent to 14 million tonnes, due to improved market demand in North America and higher crude steel production at EVRAZ ZSMK following the completion of planned repairs in 2016.

* Q4 output of raw coking coal decreased, primarily due to scheduled longwall repositioning at the Alardinskaya and Uskovskaya mines. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Moscow newsroom)

