July 19 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday:

* Consolidated crude steel output fell by 9.5 percent to 3.3 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the first quarter of the year

* Output fell primarily due to planned capital repairs

* The company's consolidated raw coking coal output increased by 7.9 percent in the second quarter