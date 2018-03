March 1 (Reuters) - Evraz:

* SAYS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF EVRAZ DMZ

* SAYS ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY SIGNED AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE ITS ENTIRE SHARE IN HOLDING COMPANY OF EVRAZ DMZ TO SENALIOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED, A COMPANY OF THE DCH GROUP, FOR ABOUT $106 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)