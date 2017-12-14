FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Lukoil approves key budget indicators for 2018-2020
December 14, 2017 / 12:48 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lukoil approves key budget indicators for 2018-2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lukoil:

* Says the Board of Directors approved the mid-term development plan (Key budget indicators of the LUKOIL Group for 2018-2020);

* The plan is based on a $50 per barrel oil price scenario;

* Sustainable hydrocarbon production growth is planned in the Upstream business segment along with growth in the share of high-margin projects in overall production;

* In the Downstream business segment, the focus is on the improvement of operating efficiency and selective investment projects targeted at the enhancement of the product slate;

* The Board of Directors also approved the Strategic Development Program of the LUKOIL Group for 2018-2027, which is aimed at balanced sustainable business development in the changing macro environment. The main priorities are strong investment discipline, conservative financial policy, cost control, increasing operating efficiency, sustainable dividends growth, minimization of environmental impact and ensuring labour health and safety. ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

