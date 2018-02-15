FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:29 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lukoil says oil output down to 87.4 mln T in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lukoil says:

* Oil production declined to 87.41 million tonnes in 2017 from 91.99 million tonnes in 2016;

* In 2017, hydrocarbon production increased by 2.4 percent year-on-year to 2.234 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day

* Hydrocarbon production excluding West Qurna-2 project in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to 2,284 thousand boe per day. The increase was driven by the development of gas projects

* In the fourth quarter of 2017, the LUKOIL Group’s gas production increased by 12.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to 8.2 billion cubic meters

* In 2017 gas production increased by 15.7 percent year-on-year to 28.8 billion cubic meters

* Refinery throughput in the fourth quarter of 2017 was practically flat quarter-on-quarter and amounted to 17.3 million tonnes. Refinery throughput in 2017 increased by 1.8 percent year-on-year to 67.2 million tons. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

