BRIEF-Russia's Lukoil says total oil output at 21.95 mln T in Q3

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lukoil says:

* Its third-quarter total oil production was at 21.95 million tonnes vs 21.79 million tonnes in the second quarter;

* Starting from January 2017, Lukoil’s oil production volume and dynamics are mainly defined by the external limitations of Russian companies’ production volumes;

* For the first nine months of 2017, its oil production excluding West Qurna-2 project was 64.1 million tonnes, including 21.4 million tonnes produced in the third quarter;

* Lukoil's hydrocarbon production excluding West Qurna-2 project for the first nine months of 2017 increased by 2.3 percent as compared to the same period of 2016 to 2,218 thousand barrel of oil equivalent (boe) per day. Its third-quarter production was broadly unchanged from the previous quarter at 2,219 thousand boe per day.