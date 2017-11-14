FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Lukoil says total oil output at 21.95 mln T in Q3
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 14, 2017 / 2:09 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lukoil says total oil output at 21.95 mln T in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lukoil says:

* Its third-quarter total oil production was at 21.95 million tonnes vs 21.79 million tonnes in the second quarter;

* Starting from January 2017, Lukoil’s oil production volume and dynamics are mainly defined by the external limitations of Russian companies’ production volumes;

* For the first nine months of 2017, its oil production excluding West Qurna-2 project was 64.1 million tonnes, including 21.4 million tonnes produced in the third quarter;

* Lukoil’s hydrocarbon production excluding West Qurna-2 project for the first nine months of 2017 increased by 2.3 percent as compared to the same period of 2016 to 2,218 thousand barrel of oil equivalent (boe) per day. Its third-quarter production was broadly unchanged from the previous quarter at 2,219 thousand boe per day. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.