FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru raises 2017 revenue guidance
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
August 10, 2017 / 6:17 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru raises 2017 revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Mail.ru Group Ltd says:

* Q2 group aggregate net profit grew 2.1 pct y-o-y to 3.0 billion roubles ($50 million);

* Q2 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 6.5 percent y-o-y to 4.6 billion roubles;

* Q2 group aggregate segment revenue grew 36.8 pct y-o-y to 13.1 billion roubles;​

* Net cash position as of June 30, 2017, was 8.6 billion roubles;​

* Increases FY 2017 revenue guidance from previous guidance of 17-21 pct y-o-y pro-forma revenue growth to pro-forma revenue growth of between 23-26 pct y-o-y to 52.6-53.9 billion roubles;

* Expects 2017 EBITDA of around 20 billion roubles;

* Blocking of Mail.ru’s products in Ukraine during Q2 has had some adverse effects on revenues and it estimates a negative effect of around 1.5 pct of total revenues in 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.0200 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.