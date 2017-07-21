BRIEF-Russia's Metalloinvest sells Nornickel stake at $14.10/share

July 21 (Reuters) - Russian miner Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) :

* Metalloinvest Cyprus, an indirect subsidiary of Russian iron ore producer Metalloinvest, has completed the placement of 28,382,565 ordinary American Depositary Receipts of Norilsk Nickel, representing approximately 1.79 percent of the company's existing issued ordinary share capital, at a price of $14.10 per share, raising gross sale proceeds of approximately $400 million through the placement.

* Following the placement, the seller does not have any shareholding in Nornickel.