March 1 (Reuters) - Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* The board of directors has authorised setting up a special committee for studying a possible increase of MTS’s stake in MTS-Bank;

* MTS currently has a stake of around 27 percent in MTS-Bank, while MTS’s parent company, the Sistema conglomerate , owns 71.87 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)