July 31 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS , said on Monday:

* Its board of directors have recommended a dividend payment for the first half of 2017 at 10.4 roubles ($0.1730) a share, or 20.78 billion roubles ($346 million) in total. Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.1125 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)