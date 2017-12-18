FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's MTS says Sistema's legal woes have no impact on deals, debt
December 18, 2017 / 3:00 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's MTS says Sistema's legal woes have no impact on deals, debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator MTS :

* MTS has had “no problems” with creditors over its parent company Sistema’s legal dispute with oil company Rosneft, MTS Chief Financial Officer Alexei Kornya said on Monday.

* The company’s appetite for fundraising is subdued, Kornya told reporters. “We have a good cash flow, and dividends are paid from free cash flow,” he said.

* Sistema’s legal dispute with Rosneft has no impact on MTS’s deal-making, Kornya said.

* Asked about talks to buy event ticketing company Ticketland Reuters reported on last week, MTS Chief Executive Officer Andrei Dubovskov said MTS would comment if and when it happens.

* “We are interested in everything in the internet,” Dubovskov said, adding however that MTS was not focused on buying capital assets.

* MTS sees low single digit revenue growth in the medium term, CFO Kornya said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.6325 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva)

