BRIEF-Russia's NLMK recommends Q3 dividend of 5.13 roubles/share
#UK SMALL CAPS Report
October 27, 2017 / 2:13 PM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Russia's NLMK recommends Q3 dividend of 5.13 roubles/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s steel producer NLMK says:

* Its Board of Directors recommended a third-quarter dividend payment of 5.13 roubles per share;

* Extraordinary shareholder meeting will be held on December 22;

* The date upon which the shareholders entitled to dividend payment is determined as Jan. 9;

* The list of persons entitled to participate at the EGM will be compiled on the basis of the NLMK shareholder register as of Nov. 27. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Polina Devitt)

