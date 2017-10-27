BRIEF-Russia's NLMK recommends Q3 dividend of 5.13 roubles/share

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s steel producer NLMK says:

* Its Board of Directors recommended a third-quarter dividend payment of 5.13 roubles per share;

* Extraordinary shareholder meeting will be held on December 22;

* The date upon which the shareholders entitled to dividend payment is determined as Jan. 9;

* The list of persons entitled to participate at the EGM will be compiled on the basis of the NLMK shareholder register as of Nov. 27. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Polina Devitt)