BRIEF-Russia's NLMK to buy back $317 mln in 2018 and 2019 notes
#UK SMALL CAPS Report
September 14, 2017 / 12:30 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Russia's NLMK to buy back $317 mln in 2018 and 2019 notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Steel Funding D.A.C firm, part of Russia’s steel producing NLMK group, said on Thursday:

* It accepted its notes due in 2018 and 2019 for purchase for $317 million in total;

* The company had announced a tender offer for these notes on Sept. 4. The offers were made in connection with a concurrent offering of new notes.

* Following the buy-back, the outstanding principal amount of the 2018 notes and of the 2019 notes will be $144 million and $146 million, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

