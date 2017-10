Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek:

* Its marketable hydrocarbons production totaled 374.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in January-September, including 46.03 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas and 8,806 thousand tons of liquids, resulting in a decrease in total hydrocarbons production by 7.5 percent y/y;

* Preliminary natural gas sales volumes aggregated 47.02 bcm, up 1.6 percent y/y. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)