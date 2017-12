Dec 11 (Reuters) - Novatek says:

* Acquires OOO Chernichnoye from oil company Mangazeya JSC. Transaction is expected to close in early 2018;‍​

* The license contains estimated hydrocarbon resources of 179 million barrels of oil equivalent according to the Russian resource classification as of 31 December 2016​