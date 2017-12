Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek says:

* Yamal LNG has shipped the first LNG cargo containing 170 thousand cubic meters;

* The first cargo was sold to PETRONAS LNG UK Limited (PLUK);

* The first cargo was sold to PETRONAS LNG UK Limited (PLUK);

* LNG sales according to the long-term contracts will commence in April 2018. All LNG sales prior to that date will be sold by Yamal LNG shareholders on a spot basis;