BRIEF-Russia's Novatek says its JV won rights for hydrocarbon Osenniy deposit

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek says:

* Its joint venture Arcticgas won the bid for a geological survey, exploration and production license for the Osenniy subsoil area located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO);

* The license area contains estimated hydrocarbon resources of 4.411 billion barrels of oil equivalent according to the Russian resource classification;

* The license term is 25 years and the auction resulted in a one-time payment for the subsoil use in the amount of 1.4 billion roubles;

* It considers this new license acquisition to complement its significant long-term projects to increase deeper-layer hydrocarbon production