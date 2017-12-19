FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 12:37 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's Novatek says its JV won rights for hydrocarbon Osenniy deposit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek says:

* Its joint venture Arcticgas won the bid for a geological survey, exploration and production license for the Osenniy subsoil area located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO);

* The license area contains estimated hydrocarbon resources of 4.411 billion barrels of oil equivalent according to the Russian resource classification;

* The license term is 25 years and the auction resulted in a one-time payment for the subsoil use in the amount of 1.4 billion roubles;

* It considers this new license acquisition to complement its significant long-term projects to increase deeper-layer hydrocarbon production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
