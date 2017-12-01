FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Novatek to cooperate with Total and Siemens in Vietnam
December 1, 2017 / 2:24 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's Novatek to cooperate with Total and Siemens in Vietnam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer Novatek said:

* Novatek’s subsidiary Novatek Gas and Power Asia Pte Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with Total and Siemens on cooperation in Vietnam.

* The memorandum defines the parties’ intent to pursue opportunities to collaborate on liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and to develop the infrastructure for newly built gas fired generation plants in the Vietnamese market.

* “We are very interested in infrastructure projects that create effective marketing channels to deliver produced LNG to end-consumers. Together with our partners, we view Vietnam as an attractive market considering its growing economy and increasing demand for LNG imports,” Novatek Chief Executive Officer Leonid Mikhelson said. ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

