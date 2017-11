Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek says:

* Kharbeyskoye ‍field’s hydrocarbon reserves are preliminary estimated at 220 billion cubic meters of natural gas and more than 40 million tonnes of crude oil​;

* The reserve classification is under Russian ABC1+C2 standards;

* The field is located in the Tazovskiy District of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.