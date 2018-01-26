BRIEF-Russia's O'Key Group says Q4 sales down 1.2 pct y/y

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O‘Key Group says:

* Q4 2017 net retail revenue decreased by 1.2 percent to 48.9 billion roubles ($875.95 million) from 49.5 billion roubles in Q4 2016;​

* ‍Q4 like-for-like net retail revenue decreased by 0.5 percent year on year;

* ‍The group opened one new city hypermarket in Yekaterinburg and eight new discounters in Moscow and the Moscow region during the last quarter of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.8250 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)