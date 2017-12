Dec 14 (Reuters) - Otkritie FC Bank:

* SAYS ACQUIRES 100% STAKE IN HOLDING COMPANY GEOTEK AND RECEIVES RIGHT TO DISPOSE 100% STAKE IN GEOTECH SEISMIC SERVICES

* GEOTECH SEISMIC SERVICES IS A MEMBER OF IG SEISMIC SERVICES (IGSS), AND IS ALSO THE MANAGING COMPANY FOR IGSS ASSETS Source texts - bit.ly/2BnAY8C, bit.ly/2CdXY7T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)