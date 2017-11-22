BRIEF-Russia's Phosagro Q3 net income down 41 pct y/y

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Phosagro says:

* Q3 net income down 41 percent year on year to 7.3 billion roubles ($124 million);

* Q3 net income adjusted for non-cash foreign exchange items down 46 percent y/y to 5.8 billion roubles;

* Q3 revenue rose 2 percent y/y to 46.5 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 22 percent to 13.6 billion roubles;

* Q3 growth of 10 percent in total sales of fertilisers and MCP was offset by 9 percent year-on-year appreciation in the average RUB/USD exchange rate and a 17 percent decrease in the average realised price for phosphate rock (in USD terms). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.9480 roubles) (Reporting By Polina Devitt; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)