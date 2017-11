Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Phosagro says:

* Q3 overall fertilizer production up 19 percent year-on-year to 2.1 million tonnes, supported by a 16 percent increase in the output of phosphate-based products to 1.7 million tonnes;

* Q3 production of nitrogen-based fertilizers grew 32 percent to 0.4 million tonnes;

* Q3 fertilizer sales rose 10 percent to 2.0 million tonnes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)