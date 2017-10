Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder PIK Group says:

* Total cash collections in Q3 at 50.4 billion roubles ($877.36 million), up 93.3 percent year-on-year;

* Q3 Cash collections from real estate sales at 44.1 billion roubles, up 91.7 percent year-on-year;

* New sales contracts to customers up 102.7 percent in Q3 year-on-year at 460,000 square metres. Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.4452 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)