BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal estimates Komar at 1.4 mln oz gold contained

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Polymetal International Plc says:

* Ore reserve estimate for the Komar gold deposit in Kazakhstan has been upgraded to 24 million tonnes of ore with a grade of 1.8 grams per tonne for 1.4 million ounces of gold contained;

* The company now plans to mine and process around 2 million tonnes of Komar ore per year at the Varvara processing plant (versus 1 million tonnes envisaged initially);

* The new estimate represents a significant increase over the previous estimate with a 60 percent increase in tonnage and a 57 percent increase in gold content, further extending the Varvara hub mine life by three years, until 2032;

* During the first nine months of 2017, 1.4 million tonnes of Komar ore was processed at Varvara.