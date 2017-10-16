BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal Q3 sales up 17 percent y/y

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Polymetal said on Monday:

* Its Q3 sales rose 17 percent y/y to $546 million as gold sales jumped 50 percent on the back of higher output and prices;

* In Q3 2017, Polymetal achieved a record production of 470 Koz of gold equivalent (GE), which represents a 26 percent increase over the previous year;

* The increase was driven by strong contributions from the fully ramped up Svetloye heap leach operation (Okhotsk hub) and Mayskoye oxide ore processing. Albazino and Varvara also achieved record quarterly production levels;

* Q3 gold output increased 38 percent year-on-year to 370 Koz. Silver production declined 7 percent year-on-year to 7.4 Moz due to the planned grade decline at the Dukat underground mine;

* Polymetal re-confirms its production guidance at 1.55 Moz of GE for 2018 and 1.7 Moz of GE for 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)