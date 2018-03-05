FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 7:17 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal says ore and gold reserves up in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal International Plc said on Monday:

* The company increased its ore reserves by 5 percent in 2017 to 20.9 million ounces of gold equivalent.

* Gold reserves were 5 percent up at 18.4 million ounces, while silver reserves decreased by 3 percent to 158 million ounces last year.

* The company expects 2018 to result in further significant extensions of reserves and resources. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

