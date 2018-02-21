BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal signs first offtake contract for Kyzyl

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s Polymetal says:

* Has signed its first offtake contract for Kyzyl concentrate;

* The buyer under the offtake agreement is one of Polymetal’s established trading partners, which has purchased significant volumes of Mayskoye concentrate during the last two years;

* Under the agreement, the buyer will purchase Kyzyl high-carbon concentrate (50-percent of forecast Kyzyl production in 2018);

* Polymetal has the contractual option to increase the amount up to 100 percent of all annual concentrate production. Polymetal plans to process low-carbon concentrate at the Amursk POX facility, but retains the flexibility to direct this material to offtake;

* Under the terms of the contract, Polymetal will deliver the concentrate from Kyzyl to the seaport of Vladivostok. The buyer will then be responsible for shipping the concentrate for further processing at roasters in Eastern China or elsewhere;

* "Securing offtake for Kyzyl concentrate at good terms is an important milestone for the project", said Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal CEO. "This ensures the asset will generate significant free cash flows almost immediately after the start of concentrate production"