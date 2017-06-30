FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 6:51 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Russia's Polyus raises $879 mln in SPO, including over-allotment option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Polyus says:

* Total size of offering is $879 million, including over-allotment option;

* Offering (including over-allotment option) will increase free float in share capital of the company from 6.76 percent to 16.4 percent;

* Offering comprises a total number of 12,020,442 shares (in form of shares and GDSs) which equates to 9.0 percent of issued share capital of the company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

