January 22, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's Polyus sees risks from Rostec sanctions exposure -bond prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian gold producer Polyus:

* Company sees risk to right to explore Sukhoi Log gold deposit from possible future sanctions on partner Rostec, according to a bond prospectus seen by Reuters.

* “If new sanctions were to be imposed on Rostec Corporation, its affiliates and certain of its key executives, as a result of which the Group withdrew from SL Gold, such withdrawal would result in the Group losing its right to explore and develop the Sukhoi Log deposit,” the prospectus says.

* Losing the rights could have “a material adverse effect” on Polyus’ business, finances and ability to meet payment obligations under the bond issue - prospectus. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

