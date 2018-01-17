BRIEF-Russia's Polyus sets minimum 2017-2018 dividend at $550 mln/year

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest gold producer Polyus says:

* Its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the company’s dividend policy setting the minimum dividend payout in respect of each of the years 2017 and 2018 in the amount of $550 million;

* As a result, the dividend payment will comprise either 30 percent of the earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Polyus as stipulated by the policy or $550 million for the respective reporting period, depending on which is higher;

* The provision about minimum dividends will apply exclusively for dividends in 2017 and 2018;

* Starting from the 2019 dividends onwards the company will adhere to the initial payout basis of 30 percent of EBITDA;

* All other provisions of the Company's dividend policy remain unchanged.