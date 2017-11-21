FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Polyus starts drilling campaign at Sukhoi Log​
November 21, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's Polyus starts drilling campaign at Sukhoi Log​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest gold producer Polyus says:

* Its subsidiary has started a 180,000 metre drilling campaign at its Sukhoi Log deposit, one of the world’s largest undeveloped gold deposits and the biggest greenfield gold project in Russia;

* The campaign, which is scheduled to last for two years, will provide the basis for Polyus to update the block model for the deposit and for both Ore Reserve and Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimates in accordance with the JORC Code. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

