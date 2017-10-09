BRIEF-Russia's Rosneft buys stake from Italy's Eni in Zohr gas field

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft says:

* bought 30 percent stake in the Zohr gas field, the largest gas deposit in the Mediterranean Sea;

* bought the stake from Italy’s Eni S.p.A.;

* the cost of Rosneft stake acquisition is $1.125 bln;

* becomes a participant of the project to develop the largest deepwater gas field offshore Egypt jointly with other world majors and strategic partners of Rosneft – Eni (60 pct stake) and BP (10 pct stake);

* "Participation in the development of a unique production asset will strengthen positions of Rosneft in the strategic markets of Europe and Middle East."