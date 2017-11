Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft:

* Says its capital expenditures (capex) are expected to remain flat in 2018 compared with the current year;

* Says this year’s capex is currently expected at about 900 billion roubles ($15.1 billion) compared with the previous estimate of 1 trillion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.7325 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)