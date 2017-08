Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian telecoms operator Rostelecom says:

* Q2 net profit up 77 percent year-on-year to 2.8 billion roubles ($46.3 million);

* Q2 revenue up 5 pct y/y to 75.2 billion roubles;

* Q2 OIBDA up 8 pct y/y to 24.6 billion roubles;

* Q2 OIBDA margin up to 32.7 pct vs 31.6 pct a year ago;

* Confirms 2017 revenue growth forecast at about 1 percent, OIBDA at up to 1 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.4874 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)