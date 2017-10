Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro (Ros Agro Plc) said:

* Its net profit was 570 million roubles ($9.53 million) in the second quarter, down 66 percent year on year;

* Revenue went down seven percent year on year to 18.98 billion roubles in the second quarter. In the first six months of 2017, it shrank 1 percent in annual terms to 37.76 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.8425 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)