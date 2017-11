Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* Q3 net profit at 2.86 billion roubles ($47.9 million), down 69 percent year-on-year;

* Q3 revenue at 17.07 billion roubles, down 2 pct yr/yr;

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA at 3.1 billion roubles, down 9 pct yr/yr;

* “Large fall in net income for the quarter year-to-year is a result of low valuation of agricultural crop.” Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.6822 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)