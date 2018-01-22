BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro to build new molasses desugarisation unit

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian sugar producer Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* The company plans to build its second molasses desugarisation station, at Chernyansky sugar plant in the Belgorod region, and launch it in the second half of 2019;

* The project costs are estimated at 5.7 billion roubles ($100.74 million), 80 percent of which should be financed by a loan;

* Extra sugar production may reach up to 70,000 tonnes of sugar annually;

* The facility should allow to process 100 percent of molasses produced at the company’s six sugar plants based in the Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk and Orel regions. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.5836 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)