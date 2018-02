Feb 7 (Reuters) - SBERBANK:

* JANUARY NET PROFIT UNDER RAS OF RUB 65.3 BILLION

* JANUARY TOTAL PROVISION CHARGE UNDER RAS OF RUB 13.25 BILLION VERSUS RUB 20.20 BILLION YEAR AGO

* JANUARY NET INTEREST INCOME TO RAS OF RUB 102.83 BILLION VERSUS RUB 95.74 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2C0xcOY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)