Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema says:

* The ‍board of directors recommended dividends of 0.68 roubles per ordinary share (13.6 roubles per GDR) for the first nine months of 2017;​

* The recommended total amount of dividends is 6.56 billion roubles ($114.9 million).​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.0775 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)