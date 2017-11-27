FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Sistema says Q3 net profit rises to 4.5 bln rbls
November 27, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's Sistema says Q3 net profit rises to 4.5 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema said on Monday:

* Net profit in the third quarter totalled 4.45 billion roubles ($76.24 million) versus 1.12 billion roubles in the same period of 2016;

* Q3 adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema at 5.17 billion roubles versus 5.53 billion roubles in Q3 2016;

* Q3 revenue was up 2.1 percent year-on-year to 180.59 billion roubles;

* Q3 adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was up 1.6 percent year-on-year to 55.63 billion roubles;

* Cash position was at 20.4 billion roubles excluding 9.8 billion roubles in 2016 dividends from MTS and BPGC frozen as part of Sistema’s legal dispute with Rosneft;

* Net debt totalled 99.5 billion roubles as of Sept. 30;

* “We continue to defend our interests in the appeals courts following the Republic of Bashkortostan Arbitration Court’s ruling in the Bashneft case.” Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.3700 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow bureau)

