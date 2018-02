Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian pipe maker TMK:

* Announces full redemption of the loan participation notes due in January 2018 in the total nominal value of $231 million on Jan. 29, 2018.

* On the date of the announcement, TMK has outstanding Eurobonds due in April 2020 in the total amount of $500 million with a coupon rate of 6.75% and a 7-year maturity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)