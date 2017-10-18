BRIEF-Russia's TMK says shipped 1.0 mln T of steel pipe in Q3

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s TMK:

* Says shipped 1.0 million tonnes of steel pipe in Q3, up 5 percent q/q, due to higher demand for welded pipe;

* Says consumption of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and seamless industrial pipe to remain high in Russia in Q4;

* Says the Russian pipe market is forecast to remain flat in 2017;

* TMK expects its American division to significantly improve its financial results for the second half 2017;

* TMK anticipates continued strong demand for industrial pipe in the European market, which will continue to support higher prices.